Gold medal baking

Olympians Nick Mead and Alex Karwoski, back row center, hold up gold medal sugar cookies baked by Aurore Thurstans of West Milford. Mead won a gold medal in rowing at the recent Summer Games in Paris. He and Karwoski, who competed in the 2016 Olympics, were leading a Peloton rowing class Aug. 18 in Bergen County. Both athletes work for Peloton. (Photos provided)