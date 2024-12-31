GOP candidates for council sought

The West Milford Republican County Committee is open to registered Republicans interested in running for Township Council.

They should send a letter of intent along with a professional resume and a short biography explaining their interest in running. Email notice of interest to the West Milford Republican Municipal Chairman Mike Hensley at wmgopleader@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Prospective candidates would need to be available to be screened by the vetting committee Saturday, Jan. 11 or Sunday, Jan. 12.

They also would need to be available to speak to the West Milford Republican County Committee on the candidate selection night Jan. 29.