GOP candidates for Township Council sought

The West Milford Republican County Committee is seeking residents interested in running for the Township Council. They must be registered Republicans.

Those interested should send a letter explaining their interest in running for the council along with a professional resume and a short biography.

Send them by email to West Milford Republican Municipal Chairman Mike Hensley at wmgopleader@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Prospective candidates must make themselves available to be screened by the vetting committee Saturday, March 9 or Sunday, March 10.

They also must available to speak to the county committee at the candidate selection night Wednesday, March 13.