GOP candidates for Township Council sought

West Milford /
| 27 Feb 2024 | 07:53
The West Milford Republican County Committee is seeking residents interested in running for the Township Council. They must be registered Republicans.

Those interested should send a letter explaining their interest in running for the council along with a professional resume and a short biography.

Send them by email to West Milford Republican Municipal Chairman Mike Hensley at wmgopleader@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Prospective candidates must make themselves available to be screened by the vetting committee Saturday, March 9 or Sunday, March 10.

They also must available to speak to the county committee at the candidate selection night Wednesday, March 13.