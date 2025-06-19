Graduation is tonight

Commencement ceremonies for the West Milford High School Class of 2025 will be held at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 19 at McCormack Field.

In case of bad weather, the graduation will be in the school gym.

Students receive four indoor tickets for the gym and three tickets for the auditorium, where guests may watch in real time on a large screen.

Tickets will be distributed to the graduating students on the morning of June 19 during the graduation practice.

There will be a reception for students and their parents on the field immediately after commencement ceremonies.