Grant would fund new police officers

West Milford has received a $750,000 grant to fund the hiring of six additional police officers in the next three to five years, Mayor Michele Dale said at the Sept. 18 meeting of the Township Council.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice funds up to $125,000 per officer for salary and benefits.

The municipality is expected to retain the officers for at least 12 months after the grant period.

The township does not plan to hire six new officers immediately, Dale said.

West Milford is submitting an application for the state Department of Human Services for a new senior transportation van, she said.

During the public comments, Arben Dautaj, owner of Momento Restaurant, thanked township residents for supporting the business for the past 28 years.

He introduced his cousin who will take over the restaurant, which will be named Prime 374. It will serve steak and seafood.

Saved my son’s life

Dave Rosenbaum of Washington Township thanked West Milford first-responders for saving the life of his 18-year-old son, Joe, who was seriously injured in a boating accident June 20 on Greenwood Lake.

Joe was released from the hospital within 24 hours and is doing fine, his father said.

He was on a jet ski in the southern end of the lake when a wave pushed it into a boat. A resident who lives by the lake called 911, and Joe’s friends pulled him into the boat and tied the jet-ski rope around his leg.

Vernon police Cpl. Steve Rovetto, who was off-duty and boating on the lake, put on a second tourniquet and West Milford police Sgt. Jonathan Bregman, who was waiting for the boat carrying Joe at South Shore Marina, applied another one before Joe was airlifted to the hospital.

“All the dominoes fell perfectly in place,” he said, thanking township police, firefighters and ambulance squad members.

Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg said West Milford placed second in the annual Tri-County Senior Olympics behind Randolph on Sept. 18.

The township team has placed first in the competition for the past six years, including one tie for first with the Randolph team, she added.