Holy Institution Panagia Soumela will host “A Taste of Greece,” a community festival to support the Greek Orthodox Shrine Church and retreat, on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 253 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford.

The festival features live music and dancing, a marketplace, and food and pastries.

Admission and parking are free.