Greenwood Lake celebrates Celtic Day

On Sunday, February 23 the annual Celtic Day Irish Heritage Celebration was held at the Greenwood Lake Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443. The event was sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society.

The AOH Pipe Band Div. 1 from Orange County marched in and played. Music was also provided by Big Paddy. They played and sang traditional Irish and contemporary music throughout the day. The Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance had dancers performing during the event as well.

Light fare and drinks were served, and an Irish soda bread competition took place. A large crowd attended the Celtic Day celebration.