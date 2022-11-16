Greenwood Lake cleanup money to be used in Belcher’s Creek

From $10 million appropriated by the state of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) for cleanup of Greenwood Lake and Lake Hopatcong, a good portion of the funds allotted to Greenwood Lake in 2023 will be used in Belcher’s Creek, which the state has determined to be a major contributor to phosphorus in Greenwood Lake.

A few months ago, the GWLC, with Princeton Hydro, installed floating islands in Belcher’s Creek, to help mitigate the phosphorus in the creek. Engineer studies have been conducted on Brown’s Point for a possible boat launch. Regarding geese control, a vendor was hired to deal with the geese using an environmentally friendly spray along the shore.

Open space funds to pay for tennis-court repair, pickleball-court painting

Money for repair of the existing Nosenzo Park Tennis Courts and layout and painting of 10 sets of regulation Pickleball playing courts will come from the Passaic County Open Space, Farmland and Historic Trust Fund.

Following the recommendation of the West Milford Director of Community Services and, the Township of West Milford Council passed a resolution authorized the repair and installation for &29,600 through Sport Tech Acrylics of Brewster N.Y., through a Sourcewell Cooperative Contract. Also being purchased from the county fund are 10 Franklin Portable Pickleball net systems with wheels in the amount not to exceed $1,599 through Pickelball Inc. Wholesale of St. Kent, Wash.