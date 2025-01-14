Greenwood Lake debuts self-guided history trail

Greenwood Lake’s centennial celebration was well documented throughout 2024 when it officially turned 100, but the Centennial Committee recently released a commemorative map as a companion to its self-guided walking tour of 25 historically significant locations throughout the Village.

The History Trail Map contains photos and descriptions of each of the locations that take a visitor through the Village, beginning at the soon-to-be established Centennial Park at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, where the first of three pedestals introduces visitors to some of the significant events and venues along the 2.5-mile walking trail. Beginning at Waterfront Park and ending at the Church of the Good Shepherd, each stop is numbered and contains a QR code visible on the accompanying map. When the visitor’s smart phone camera scans the QR code, it links to a website page with an audio file and additional images describing the venue in greater detail.

The maps are available for $5 at the Greenwood Lake Public Library on Waterstone Road. The proceeds will cover the cost of printing the maps and the production of the historical pedestals. On Sunday, January 26 the committee will hold a special ceremony at the Library at 12 p.m. that will seal the new time capsule containing newspapers, photographs, and other memorabilia from this past year that won’t be opened until 2074. “It’s remarkable that today’s news and other artifacts will be viewed as ‘historical’ 50 years from now,” said Committee Co-Chair Nancy Clifford.

The Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee had been planning this and other events for over 20 months. More can be found at GWLCentennial.org.