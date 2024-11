On Veterans Day, November 11, a memorial service was held at the Greenwood Lake Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443. Skylar Clifford sang “God Bless America” and the national anthem; she is the daughter of Dave and Nita Clifford.

Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley and members of the legion spoke, including CDR Walter Kittle; Floyd DeAngelo, who spoke on behalf of the town council; and Richard McKenna, who spoke about the POW/MIA missing man table and the symbolism of it all.