Greenwood Lake mayor resigns

On Wednesday, April 17, Greenwood Lake Mayor Matt Buckley announced his resignation “to allow a new mayor to appoint individuals who will serve the community effectively.”

Part of the reason for the resignation was due to community members’ objections to certain actions he and the board had taken. While specifics were not provided, a statement by the village noted his and the trustees’ efforts to clean up the lake and prevent it from eutrophication – the accumulation of nutrients that could overwhelm the water and throw it out of balance. He had acquired and deployed weed harvesters and other tools purpoorted to preserve the lake’s integrity.

The village also noted his work in prepping the parks for the coming summer season, preparing the ballfields for expanded parking and concession services, as well as work on the water quality filtration program to bring it into compliance with state regulations. He also helped to consolidate the planning and zoning departments, among other changes.

In his statement, Buckley thanked “the dedication and hard work of the village employees, the chief and police department, the trustees, and all the residents. I had hoped to initiate much-needed changes within the village and had begun that journey.”

He went on to say, “Although I was enthusiastic about making positive changes for the village, I have learned that I am not a politician. I am proud of the projects I was able to accomplish over the past year, which could not have been done without help from Brendan Kolesar and the countless volunteers who stepped up with no questions asked and without fanfare. I have to personally thank Tony Romanish - Walls and Patio, Richie Brennan - White Tail Tree Service, Duncan McCarthy - McCarthy Landscaping Plus, Russell Pysner- Greenwood Lake Tree Service, and Frank Lotito - Emerald Point.”

During this week’s village board meeting, presided over by Deputy Mayor Kelli Kelm, a provisional mayor was announced: Trustee Thomas Howley, the current liaison to police department, municipal water, public safety, fire/ambulance, and public works. Howley will now assume the role of mayor for the rest of the year, as chief executive officer, chairman of the Board of Trustees, village manager and budget officer, as well as continuing his liaison positions and overseeing economic development, the GWL Coalition, budget matters, and the Greenwood Lake Commission Register.