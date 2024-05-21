Greenwood Lake’s centennial plein air art show June 2

Greenwood Lake’s Centennial Art Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

During several weeks, artists were allowed to set up in several locations in the village. The results of the work will be exhibited at the Greenwood Lake Community Center on June 2 and may be offered for sale; 20% of sales will support the Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee, a nonprofit organization that is sponsoring programs for the centennial celebration.

One notable painter of Greenwood Lake was Jasper Cropsey, of the Hudson River School; he reportedly fell in love with Greenwood Lake in 1843. He ended up marrying Maria Cooley, the daughter of his boarding house landlord, and eventually built a 23-room home in the area where he lived until 1884. In that time, he produced more than 100 works from rough sketches to large, museum-purchased oils of this glacial lake and its surrounding mountains and woods. In honor of Cropsey and the centennial anniversary of incorporation, Greenwood Lake is celebrating his artistic impact upon the American landscape with an homage to his fascination with this lake community.

All residents within the town of Warwick may purchase season tickets to Greenwood Lake’s Waterfront Park Beach at pre-season prices until May 31 online by visiting villageofgreenwoodlake.org/waterfront-park

A New York driver’s license or utility bill associated with property in the town are required.

Village guests who can show they are staying at a local hotel, legal Airbnb or rental may purchase a guest pass for the day.

Any employee working within the Greenwood Lake school district, whether they live here or not, may also purchase a day or season pass.