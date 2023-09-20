Group aims to restore barn at Wallisch Homestead

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead (FOWH) have launched a campaign to restore the Red Timber Barn, the oldest structure on the grounds of the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., West Milford.

The barn dates to the early 1800s as determined by the historic preservation report completed this past year by Barton Ross & Partners, Architects.

Possible future uses for the small barn include a welcome center, artist gallery or lecture room.

The FOWH have made great strides in fulfilling the wishes of the Wallisch brothers to sustain and preserve the property and grounds for use by the community.

Annual memberships and fundraising events help with small and intermediate improvements while township funding has helped with larger projects, such as pouring a new barn floor and putting on a new barn roof.

Recently, two donated picnic tables have been installed.

Donations for the barn project may be mailed to FOWH, P.O. Box 63, West Milford, NJ 07480.

For information, send email to wallischhomestead@gmail.com or go online to http://wallischhomestead.org

The FOWH meet at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. From May through October, the meetings are held in the barn. During the colder months, the meetings are held at the West Milford Township Library.