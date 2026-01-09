Group plans virtual meeting on proposed ballot question

West Milford First will host a virtual meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. to discuss its effort to place a ballot question on the November 2026 election seeking to change the township’s form of government to a nonpartisan, ward-based system.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom and is open to residents. Organizers said the session will provide an update on the petition drive and outline the steps required to qualify the question for the 2026 ballot.

Petition circulators who have attended previous in-person meetings at the library are encouraged to participate to report on progress or ask questions, while residents new to the initiative will have an opportunity to learn about the proposal.

According to organizers, the grassroots effort grew out of residents’ concerns about participation, transparency and accountability in local government, particularly following a decision that denied residents the opportunity to vote on the mayor’s salary.

The meeting agenda includes an overview of the petition, an explanation of the qualification process and opportunities for residents to volunteer and help collect signatures. Time will also be allotted for questions, feedback and discussion.

Speakers will include members of the West Milford First Committee, chaired by former Mayor Glenn Wenzel, along with petitioners named on the official document.