HABs prompt no-swim advisories

Swimming is not recommended in Greenwood Lake because of harmful algae blooms (HAB), the Township Council was told at its meeting Aug. 13.

Adewale Akande, a registered environmental health specialist in the township Health Department, said catch-and-release fishing is permitted but pets should be kept away from the water.

“The state continuously monitors the water” and if the amount of HABs in the water declines, the advisory could change, he said. A recent reading showed 89,000 cells while the limit is 20,000, he added.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s HAB Dashboard online at arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/49190166531d4e5a811c9a91e4a41677, samples taken from a number of spots in and around Greenwood Lake showed HAB levels high enough to prompt advisories against swimming and ingesting water and fish from the lake.

Sandy Cameron, the township’s public health nurse supervisor, said HABs are caused by warm water temperatures, high nutrient levels from fertilizers and sewage, slow-moving water and lots of sunlight.

She also said 63 cases of coronavirus were reported in West Milford in July. Eleven people with the disease at Milford Manor were being monitored. More than three cases are considered an outbreak.

Cameron said six cases of measles have been reported in New Jersey, including one case in Passaic County. That patient, an older woman who contracted measles overseas, was at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, so health officials contacted every person who was at that hospital from July 31 to Aug. 8. “We have reached everyone except one person.”

Office hours changing

The council approved an ordinance changing the office hours of township employees.

At the July 16 council meeting, Mayor Michele Dale said township offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. other weekdays from September through May.

The council also approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of a liquor license to Three Sheets LLC, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt. That is the address of D’Boathaus restaurant.

Council members voted to remove several township-owned properties between Macopin and Continental roads from a list of those for sale.

Councilman Michael Chazukow pointed out that the land has been a place for neighborhood children to play, and Councilwoman Ada Erik said it originally was meant to be a park.

Officials agreed to research the history of the properties before possibly returning them to the list. West Milford has been selling land it doesn’t use in order to return it to the tax rolls.

The council introduced proposed ordinances related to employee salaries and providing for the addition of several names to the Legacy Field sign at the athletic field at Nosenzo Park.

Public hearings and final votes on those will be Sept. 17.

Council members approved resolutions authorizing West Milford to co-sign for loans to finance the dredging of High Crest Lake and repairs of the Upper and Lower Mount Glen Lakes dams.

Church centennial

The council presented a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Almond Branch Church to the lead pastor, Nick Padovani.

According to the proclamation, a “remarkable healing experience” by Gertrude Arnold on Marshall Hill Road in the summer of 1925 led to the birth of a faith community that began gathering in her home for prayer and worship.

The gatherings turned into formal services that eventually were held in rented space under the name West Milford Assemblies of God. The church purchased its first building in 1953, then moved to its current location at 184 Marshall Hill Road in 1968 and adopted the name Christian Life Center.

In 2018, the church changed its name to the Almond Branch, a Biblical symbol of awakening and renewed life.

A centennial celebration is planned Sunday, Sept. 7 at the church.

Dale was absent from the meeting.