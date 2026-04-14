Hackensack Meridian Health opens new health and wellness center

Residents in West Milford and nearby communities now have access to expansive healthcare services with Hackensack Meridian Health’s (HMH) new Health and Wellness Center anchored by Highlander Family Medicine in Hewitt.

The new center was officially unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Highlander Family Medicine, the long-established practice of Dr. George Guariglia on Union Valley Road, with Township officials, representatives of HMH and local citizens on hand, Friday, April 10.

“We’re thrilled the bring this innovative, high-tech center to the hamlet of Hewitt and West Milford. Residents no longer have to travel out of town for many specialized health care services,” said Mark Sparta, President & Chief Operating Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This is a win-win-win opportunity for area residents, our physicians and staff, and Hackensack Meridian Health as the new center marks a critical milestone in delivering high quality health care and presentative services.

“It’s having the convenience of integrated and comprehensive services, including imaging and laboratory, all under one roof in the community.”

Advanced health care services

In addition to traditional primary care, the new Health & Wellness Center offers a range of specialty services including cardiology, gastroenterology, gynecology, orthopedics, and pediatrics. It also features advanced imaging services such as mammography, general X-rays, bone density testing and ultrasound along with an on-site laboratory.

The center has a state of art mammography machine, which features artificial intelligence (AI) assisted readings that help doctors identify cancers sooner and smaller than ever before.

“We have the world’s best mammography machine to the center,” said Michael Horton, vice president of Radiology, Hackensack Meridian Health. “It provides the highest resolution images with AI assisted reads that help doctors make critical determinations.

“This mammography capability uses up to 50% less radiation than conventional equipment and is more comfortable, anatomically fitting and a nicer experience for women. We welcome the opportunity to make this innovative technology available to all women in the area.”

An innovative, high tech local medical hub

Dr. George Guariglia of Highlander Family Medicine, who has practiced in West Milford since 2010, pointed out that the addition of the Health and Wellness Centner enables access to even higher quality healthcare for everyone, whenever they need.

“This area has sorely needed a medical hub, with Hackensack Meridian Health help we are providing the medical hub that is a game changer for the community,” Dr. Guariglia said.

“We’ll have 35 staff members, including 15 medical specialists, working out of our Hewitt building, all backed by HMH, which is among the highest ranked health care organizations in the nation.

“The center demonstrates our commitment to our community, jobs in the community, and our growth as a medical services provider. At the end of the day, we want to ensure access to quality healthcare for everyone, whenever they need.”

Guariglia noted that HMH could have placed the center anywhere in Passaic County, yet chose Hewitt based on Highlander Family Medicine’s reputation, population demographics, the expansive geographic footprint of the Township, and the critical need for the hub. The center is also affiliated with the Hackensack School of Medicine.

Comprehensive local health care strategy

Sparta explained that access to local health care is a growing issue across the state and nation that HMH is addressing strategically.

“Establishing the center in Hewitt provide access to world-class primary care and advanced local services builds on Dr. Guariglia’s trusted practice to fill an important need to the community,” Sparta said.

“With the advances in medical science and technology, we understand that health care can be provided off main hospital campuses in communities more than ever before. Having to travel a longer distance to a hospital campus or imaging site is challenging and often a deterrent to preventative health care.”

Sparta notes that shifting to comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care locally and utilizing off-campus locations brings greater medical capabilities to a person’s front door, especially in rural areas as West Milford.

“We have a blueprint for one’s health span, building a network so dense and accessible such that preventable diseases have nowhere else to hide. Our goal is to keep people healthy.”

The Hewitt center is the 6th established by Hackensack Meridian Health and first in Passaic County, with a 7th soon opening in the Iselin, NJ, Metropark train station complex.

Welcome addition to West Milford

“On behalf of West Milford residents, I want to congratulate Hackensack Meridian Health on the grand opening of their new facility in our township,” said West Milford Mayor Michele Dale. “This investment brings much needed healthcare services closer to home for our community.

“The new facility will provide expanded urgent care services along with advanced diagnostic capabilities including CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, on-site laboratory testing, EKGs, and pulmonary function testing. Having these specialized services available locally will make it easier for residents to receive high-quality care without traveling far from home.”