The Harlem Wizards will play a team of teachers and staff members at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

General admission is $25. Reserved seats are $35. Courtside Plus tickets are $60.

Buy them online at pretix.eu/harlemwizards/westmilfordnj03-08-25-06-30pm/

The game is a fundraiser for the Highlander Education Foundation.