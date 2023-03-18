Harlem Wizards game tonight at high school

The Harlem Wizards will play a fundraising game Saturday, March 18 at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive.

The game, against a team of West Milford teachers, is sponsored by the Paradise Knoll School PTA.

The Wizards, founded in 1962, have toured nearly all of the 50 United States and many countries, entertaining crowds and helping to raise funds for countless organizations.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at https://pretix.eu/harlemwizards/westmilford/?fbclid=IwAR2BumwgBQJlStxZzgyNM5ilRkNcAkztEciSxi_LpQhqBySpI-MitAc5v8k

Tickets purchased online will be sent via email.