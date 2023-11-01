Harvest Festival draws crowd

It was worth the wait.

The fall weather was beautiful for the second annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Bubbling Springs.

It had been postponed from the original date two weeks earlier because of rain.

The free event included hayrides, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, a bouncy house, a ball pit house, an obstacle course and slide house, and a tent with games of skill.

A pumpkin patch was set up in the baseball diamond.

The Sheriff’s Office provided free apple cider and donuts, and the West Milford Presbyterian Church offered fresh-spun cotton candy.

At the American Legion’s tent, there were hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks for a small fee. Proceeds were donated to the Great Falls Military Pantry, which benefits all veterans in Passaic and nearby counties.

Near the gazebo, a classic rock and pop band 3 Day Weekend kept festival-goers entertained with hits from the ‘60s to the 2000s.