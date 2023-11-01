x
Harvest Festival draws crowd

WEST MILFORD. The second annual event was hosted by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office at Bubbling Springs.

West Milford /
| 01 Nov 2023 | 02:45
    HF1 A child dances to the music of 3 Day Weekend at the Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Bubbling Springs. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    HF2 There was plenty for children to do at the second annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Bubbling Springs. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    HF3 Joseph Matrille opens a popcorn bag for his excited daughter Eleanor.
    HF4 Children stop by the petting zoo.
    HF5 Pumpkin painting was a popular activity.
    Sheriff Richard Berdnik and his office hosted the festival.
    3 Day Weekend entertained at the event. From left are Frank Pensa on bass, Mark Halatin on drums, Lori Hoogmoed on lead vocals, George Tobjy on lead guitar and Lloyd Sarakin on keyboards.
    Hayrides were among the activities.
    Women from the West Milford Presbyterian Church offered cotton candy.
    Rob Davies hands a bag of popcorn to a customer.
It was worth the wait.

The fall weather was beautiful for the second annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Bubbling Springs.

It had been postponed from the original date two weeks earlier because of rain.

The free event included hayrides, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, a bouncy house, a ball pit house, an obstacle course and slide house, and a tent with games of skill.

A pumpkin patch was set up in the baseball diamond.

The Sheriff’s Office provided free apple cider and donuts, and the West Milford Presbyterian Church offered fresh-spun cotton candy.

At the American Legion’s tent, there were hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks for a small fee. Proceeds were donated to the Great Falls Military Pantry, which benefits all veterans in Passaic and nearby counties.

Near the gazebo, a classic rock and pop band 3 Day Weekend kept festival-goers entertained with hits from the ‘60s to the 2000s.