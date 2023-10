The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office had delayed its second annual Harvest Festival to Saturday, Oct. 28.

It had been scheduled Saturday, Oct. 14 in West Milford.

The free event now will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bubbling Springs, 1468 Macopin Road.

It will feature a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, food trucks, and cider and doughnuts.