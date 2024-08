Nature Connection of West Milford will hold its Harvest Gala fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 in the historic barn at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Food will be provided by local farmers, producers and chefs.

Dinner tickets are $175 and reception only tickets are $75.

For information, go online to natureconnectionwestmilford.org/gala

The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 25.