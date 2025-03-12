Hazelman Farms transforming landscape

The landscape along a portion of lower Macopin Road just north and south of Weaver Road in the Apshawa section of West Milford is undergoing a transformation.

Last year, Rocky Hazelman, owner of Hazelman Farms, initiated the tree-and-brush roadside-clearing phase of his plan to beautify the terrain while making the farm’s 73 acres more environmentally friendly, sustainable and safe for generations to come.

Dense weeds, dead tree branches, barberry bushes, other invasive groundcover and debris also were removed by work crews from Joe Marra Tree Service.

Last fall, Hazelman planted more than 11,000 perennial daffodil bulbs along the cleared roadside in the refreshed and revitalized soil partly capped by woodchips.

Another 10,000 daffodil bulbs have been planted in the back of the farm.

The daffodils, which will bloom in May, will provide a colorful floral display.

This spring, Hazelman will be setting out some 249 Sugar maple trees in the cleared woodlands, culminating the two-year effort.

The trees have been on the property growing and establishing roots in five-gallon pots.

Those trees - each now about 3 feet tall - thrive in this area and contribute to environmental well-being, including carbon offset, while also offering prime syrup, Hazelman said.

“This project has been in the works for several years, dating back to around 2016,” he said. “We’ve followed the direction, advice and requirements of the NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) and have engaged officials from West Milford Township, Passaic County and New Jersey.

“While change isn’t easy for some, neighbors and others have said the cleared roadsides are open and attractive as well as safer for walking and driving with improved line of sight.”

Two decades in West Milford

Born in Paterson, Hazelman grew up in Wayne. His love of the outdoors, traversing through woods, hiking and biking kept him in the open air as much as possible.

In 2005, when he and his wife, Renata, married, they wanted to live in a rural area. They purchased a home on a 1/3-acre parcel in West Milford, stayed there for five years, then moved to their current home, which became the farmstead.

They acquired adjacent property, including a one-acre plot next door and in 2016 a larger piece of land on Macopin and Weaver roads that was in foreclosure, for a total of 73 acres.

Then came extensive gardening with strawberries and seasonal plants and several fruit trees. Next was the installation of a 5,000-gallon underground cistern that stores rainwater for use in the gardens as well as for the chickens.

They started with chickens 12 years ago, when Renata brought home three egg-laying ones. Soon there were five in a small three-by-four-foot chicken coop. Twelve became 24, and today, Hazelman Farms has more than 2,000 chickens, whose fresh eggs are sold to customers.

There are a few dozen beehives that produce home-grown honey available for purchase.

The expansion effort also involved family, with the birth of two daughters, who attend West Milford schools. The family also has two dogs.

Technologist and farmer

A serial entrepreneur of sorts, Hazelman attending the New Jersey Institute of Technology to study civil engineering. In 1996, he teamed up with a few college acquaintances to start a business building internet platforms and websites.

Since then, he launched and operated several other technology-based businesses. He recently stepped away from those businesses to focus fully on Hazelman Farms, which traces its first days to 2014.

“Renata and I had our day jobs and children, so juggling priorities with the farm was challenging - especially during the Covid pandemic,” he said. “While Renata loves the outdoors, she doesn’t necessarily share my passion for farming.

“She is a great wife and mother and fortunately is very supportive. I am the farm driver with a vision for land. She did start our chicken craze as a hobby. I turned it into a business. That said, Renata has kept her day job.

“Expanding and maintaining the farm takes a tremendous amount of time, care and patience. And there’s a science to it, too, so understanding what needed to be done is important to growth, safety, environment and - most importantly - customers.

Since his arrival in West Milford, Hazelman has been involved in community activities: as a member of the Chamber of Commerce and its president for four years; chairman of the Autumn Lights Festival for 10 years; stints as president and chairman of the Passaic County Board of Agriculture; and as a representative of the Passaic County Farm Bureau.

Seven years ago, he was on newly elected Gov. Phil Murphy’s transition team. Since then, he has been involved in statewide agriculture initiatives.

“Our community knows me, and I know the community,” he said. “The relationship is deep and mutually beneficial, whether it’s with other business owners, local officials and neighbors.

“What we’re doing is positive for West Milford and Passaic County, and the continuous learning and feedback that we get back from customers and others helps us realize the potential of the farm.”

The couple are actively involved in their children’s educational, social and athletic pursuits. Hazelman said his daughters are more in line with Renata’s perspectives. They enjoy life on the farm but they’re not “farm kids.”

“Our kids help with some chores, with my eldest daughter is our social media coordinator,” he said. “Our youngest likes to greet new batches of chicks. It’s my passion and a business for me, but not a livelihood or their future.

“I’ve had to learn the business. We have several employees, part of the farm family. It has come together well and I’m happy with our growth. We’ve been very fortunate.”

With a regular presence at local outdoor markets, he is helping organize the 4-H Interest Group event at 6.30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 at Tractor Supply Co., 1926 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

Important to township

Mayor Michele Dale points out that Hazelman Farms is an example of the agricultural heritage that exists in West Milford.

“Their commitment to sustainable farming practices and providing fresh local produce and eggs enriches our community and supports our local economy,” she said. “West Milford is so diverse in many ways, and having local farms like this is important to our township.

“The New Jersey Right to Farm Act protects responsible commercial farms from public and private nuisance actions and restrictive municipal regulations.

“Hazelman Farms is an example of the preservation of farms, ensuring that agricultural land remains productive and beneficial to our community as well as surrounding communities. Preserving local farms is crucial for communities as it supports local economies, provides fresh and nutritious food, and helps maintain the heritage of our town.”

NRCS and partners

As a federal government-based agency dedicated to conservation, NRCS has a directive to work with farms, help them grow and shape responsible practices for that growth. The state Department of Environmental Protection also monitors the property.

“NRCS has been an outstanding partner for our farm and others throughout the state and nation,” Hazelman said. “They help to ensure proper management and healthy forests with a strong tree stand for nature, removal of dead trees and dealing with issues like the (Emerald) ash tree borer is essential to maintain the essential delicate balance.

“One of our initial initiatives was the Golden-winged warbler project, which took 11 acres out of woods and left treetops for nesting while providing a viable habitat for other animals. Every year since then, we’ve seen a 50 percent growth of species of birds habituating our property.”

Working with the NRCS and other industry professionals, Hazelman participated in manure management project that resulted in a 120-page plan to help build environmentally safe and highly functional manure facilities.

Hazelman Farms also partners with Rutgers Cooperative Extension, which provides valuable guidance, research and information.

“Rutgers, for instance, made us aware of the ramp plant in our area,” he said. “It’s a wild ground plant that’s unique to our area and a highly prized delicacy for many people.

“It springs up around Mother’s Day, and the yield can be a good amount of income as well as fun for adventurers who want to peruse the local forest to harvest the ramp bulb.”

Hazelman believes that agriculture is a significant future growth opportunity for West Milford as the Highlands Act has restrictions on building and development.

He points out that agriculture offers growth opportunities in an environmentally friendly way without harming the Highlands or connected waterways.

What started out as a small initiative along a few acres of the farm has turned into a larger effort and vision, he noted.

“The goal is to maximize the potential of our land, the environment and community while minimizing any negative impact. We’re also observant to the impact on wildlife. It’s beneficial, especially to the bird population, including warblers and other species that will also thrive, nest and inhabit the improved local environment.

“We’re a business that works with nature, and only at the beginning as there’s a great deal of work to do going forward.”