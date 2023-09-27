Health fair offers fun, information

While children played, their parents had a chance to pick up information at the Wellness Family Festival and Chuck Enering Health Fair on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The annual event was held in the Macopin Middle School gym, which held an elaborate bounce house, games and face painting. Children also had the chance to meet service dogs, superheroes such as Spider-Man and Optimus Prime, and Kandy the Clown, who made balloon figures.

For the adults, businesses and organizations touted their services in physical therapy, mental health, rehabilitation and more.

Interim Superintendent Lydia Furnari hosted a table that showed off students’ accomplishments.

She said the event provided entertainment for the youngest children and allowed older ones to be exposed to resources that could help them. “We want the kids to know that there are people who care about them.”

She viewed the event to as a bridge between education and health services.

Debbie O’Brien, coordinator of the West Milford Municipal Alliance, pointed to students’ need for health services. “Students are showing higher levels of anxiety and depression.”

The fair is meant to show families that West Milford can provide for its citizens, she said. “People get to see how they can get involved and how to get help.

“When there is a need, West Milford comes through for its citizens,” she added.

Lions Club vice president James Kenny had a similar message. “We organize this event to bring free services to the community. We do it because it’s a service the community needs.”

He added, “If there is a need, we can help.”

The fair was hosted by the West Milford Health Advisory Board and co-hosted by the Lions Club, Highlands Family Success Center, West Milford Chiropractic and West Milford Municipal Alliance.

Health Advisory Board member Dorrie Torp thanked the co-hosts and contributors, such as ShopRite, for providing food and snacks to the event, and the Board of Education, for allowing it to be held at the school. The school’s staff was a big help in setting up and making sure the event ran smoothly, she said.