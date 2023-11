Evan Blauvelt, 45, of Hewitt was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 near the Ramsey train station.

The train, which left Hoboken at 8:35 a.m., was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 9:49 a.m.

None of about 20 customers or crew on board were injured.

Service was temporarily stopped on Main and Bergen County Lines in both directions for the investigation.

New Jersey Transit Police were leading the investigation.