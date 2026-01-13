x
Hewitt Post Office closed until further notice

West Milford. The Hewitt Post Office in West Milford is temporarily closed due to roof-related water damage, with customers directed to the West Milford Post Office for all postal services during the closure.

| 13 Jan 2026 | 03:40
    The Hewitt Post Office on Union Valley Road in West Milford is temporarily closed.
    Notice of closure is posted on the windows of the Hewitt Post Office, referring customers to the West Milford Post Office.
The Hewitt Post Office, located at 1926 Union Valley Road in West Milford Township, is temporarily closed due to water damage from roof leaks that have affected operations.

Adjacent retail businesses in the complex, which is owned by The Lane Group, have also experienced roof leaks but remain open for business.

The Lane Group has been working with the Post Office and other businesses to assess and remediate the roof leaks and related issues.

During the Hewitt Post Office closure, residential and business customers are advised to visit the West Milford Post Office, located at 1560 Union Valley Road, for all postal needs. Customers with PO boxes can obtain mail at the West Milford Post Office.

Inquiries can be addressed to Mark Messineo, West Milford Postmaster, at 973-728-7847.