Hewitt Post Office closed until further notice

The Hewitt Post Office, located at 1926 Union Valley Road in West Milford Township, is temporarily closed due to water damage from roof leaks that have affected operations.

Adjacent retail businesses in the complex, which is owned by The Lane Group, have also experienced roof leaks but remain open for business.

The Lane Group has been working with the Post Office and other businesses to assess and remediate the roof leaks and related issues.

During the Hewitt Post Office closure, residential and business customers are advised to visit the West Milford Post Office, located at 1560 Union Valley Road, for all postal needs. Customers with PO boxes can obtain mail at the West Milford Post Office.