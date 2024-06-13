High school graduation will be Wednesday

The West Milford High School Class of 2024 will graduate at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at McCormack Field.

Students receive six outdoor tickets.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the school gym.

Students receive four indoor tickets for the gym and three tickets for the auditorium, where guests may watch the ceremony in real time on a large screen.

Tickets for the ceremony will be distributed to the graduating students on the morning of June 19 during their graduation practice.

There will be a reception for students and their parents on the field immediately after the ceremony.