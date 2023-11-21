Highlander Education Foundation formed

A group of residents has formed the Highlander Education Foundation to raise funds that would be used for programs not funded by the West Milford Township School District.

The foundation, which is a nonprofit organization, was organized in response to the district’s declining budget, which is the result of cuts in state aid in the past several years. The nonprofit status means that donations to the foundation are tax-deductible.

The leaders of the group have outlined their goals in several online meetings that have been recorded and posted on the foundation’s Facebook page.

At the Nov. 4 meeting, the foundation’s board of directors was introduced. Its members are Marisa Gough, Cortney Stephenson, Lisa Johnson, Amy Lewis and Christina Duffy.

Claire Johnson is a student representative to the foundation’s board.

Gough said the foundation’s mission is to enrich township schools. ”West Milford is being hit hard by budget cuts, by loss of funding.”

A few fundraisers a year would raise money to save programs that are being cut, she said. “We want to make sure that we are supporting the students and keeping them in our district.”

State funding

She noted that the district loses many students to other high schools, such as Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI) in Wayne.

That affects state funding, which is determined by high school enrollment, diversity and test scores, said Stephenson, a former member of the Board of Education.

In addition, a local school district must pay $11,000 per student who opts to attend PCTI. Currently, 100 West Milford students attend PCTI, she said.

One way to try to keep students at the high school would be to hold alumni nights, bringing in recent graduates to discuss their success, and to create an alumni association. The foundation also could highlight teachers and programs at the high school.

Stephenson said the foundation may work with the township’s Recreation Department. ”Promoting our town and the amenities that we do have here is our goal.”

Duffy said monthly board meetings are planned, with the first half-hour open to the public for updates and public comments and questions.

Members, sponsors

Lewis said the foundation will offer voting and non-voting memberships.

Voting memberships will cost $30 for adults and senior citizens, $20 for students ages 13-17 and $60 for families (total of two votes).

Non-voting memberships cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens, and $20 for families.

Sponsorships will be offered to local businesses, ranging from $2,500 to $500, offering VIP tickets to events and various promotional opportunities. Family sponsorships will range from $500 to $100.

Duffy said the initial goal is to hold two to three fundraisers a year. They could include Dine to Donates, Just Jersey Fest, a form of Pizza Wars and a 5K.

”Fundraisers are going to be the mainstay here and essential to us being able to do all the things we are talking about,” she added.

The foundation is looking for volunteers to serve on committees for fundraising, public relations, advocacy and grant writing. For information, send email to highlandereducationfoundation@gmail.com