Highlands Natural Pool opens Saturday

The Highlands Natural Pool, 180 Snake Den Road, Ringwood, will open for the summer Saturday, May 25.

It will be open weekends only until June 24. Then, it will be open daily until Labor Day. The pool is open weekends in September.

The hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Day passes may be purchased at the entrance. The cost is $20 for adults; $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older and for active military and veterans; and $10 for children ages 3-17. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free.

Annual memberships are available.

The pool is a nonprofit community-owned and -operated facility.

In addition to swimming, sunbathing and relaxing at the pool, there is a nearby Picnic Grove with tables and charcoal grills available for $25 each.

On the adjacent New Weis Center property is a beach sand volleyball court and ping pong tables.

Also nearby is the Norvin Green State Forest, which offers a variety of hiking options and destinations. Several trails climb hills of up to 1,300 feet, providing views of the New York City skyline, Wanaque reservoir and Ramapo mountains.

Other trails lead to waterfalls, abandoned farm dwellings and two historic iron mines that may be explored.

For information, go online to www.highlandsnaturalpool.org or call 973-835-4299.

All group visits to the pool require prior arrangement.