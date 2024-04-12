Hike to spot beavers tonight

The Passaic County Parks & Recreation staff will lead two local hikes to mark International Beaver Appreciation Day, which is April 7.

For the Beaver Ponds Walk & Talk, meet at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Highlands Preserve Ball Field in West Milford for an easy hike around a beaver pond.

Learn about the lifestyle and ecology of these animals and the ecosystems they build.

Family-friendly event and all ages welcome. Waterproof footwear is advised because of the mucky and muddy areas.

A Night Hike to Beaver Dam at Apshawa Preserve is planned at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12. Meet at 4 Northwood Drive, West Milford for a hike rated moderate/difficult.

Must be age 10 or older. Cost is $5.

County park rangers will lead a 3.5-mile twilight adventure to see beavers in action. The trails are rugged, rocky, narrow and occasionally steep.

Please come prepared for the terrain and weather. Illumination is required; headlamps are strongly recommended, but flashlights are acceptable. Cell phone flashlights do not count.

For information and pre-registration, go online to passaiccountynj.myrec.com