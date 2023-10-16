History activities this weekend at Wallisch Homestead

The Friends of the Wallisch Homestead are hosting free activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 that are likely to appeal to history buffs, treasure hunters and gamblers alike.

The mobile museum of the East Coast Research & Discovery Association will be at the homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. It displays historical artifacts from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War II, the Battle of Little Bighorn and Native American cultures.

The 199th Light Infantry Brigade, a group of Vietnam War re-enactors, will set up a camp there and share their knowledge and experiences.

For children, there will be a free metal detecting hunt as well as a Halloween-themed edible art craft, for a small fee, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21.

The Drive-In Coffee & Ice Cream truck will be serving its specialty coffee, treats and Curley’s Ice Cream that day.

On Oct. 22, Bill Barrett will demonstrate blacksmithing and how to forge metal using traditional tools and techniques.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a tricky tray basket raffle. The drawing will be live on Facebook at 3 p.m. Oct. 22; you don’t have to be present to win.

The Wallisch Homestead is a historic farmstead that dates to the late 1700s. It is managed by the Friends of Wallisch Homestead, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve and restore the property.

For information, go online to www.wallischhomestead.org