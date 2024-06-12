History programs offered this weekend

Hans Niederstrasser will discuss his research on Peter Hasenclever and the American (Iron) Co. at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the West Milford Museum, 1477 Union Valley Road.

Niederstrasser and the late Elbertus Prol translated a biography of Hasenclever, founder of the Long Pond Ironworks, that was published in German in 1922.

The book, published by the North Jersey Highlands Historical Society, will be sold and signed by Niederstrasser after the talk.

Ben Franklin

A program with American founding father Ben Franklin, portrayed by re-enactor Jack Sherry, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at the Coffee Shop next to Ringwood Manor.

The program, presented by the North Jersey Highlands Historical Society, is free and open to the public.

Summer Solstice Enchanted Evening Tours will be offered Friday, June 22 at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road.

Tours are at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Each is limited to 20 people. All must be age 13 or older.

Limited tickets are left. They cost $30 per person and must be purchased in advance.

Proceeds support the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts and preservation of the historic carriage barn.