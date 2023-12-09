Holiday crafts today at museum

The West Milford Museum again is celebrating the holiday season by offering a craft table for children and adults to create old-fashioned holiday ornaments: decorated pine cones, gingerbread people and Victorian cornucopias filled with treats.

The Holiday Crafts event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 9 and 16 at the museum, 1477 Union Valley Road. Materials and instructions will be provided and volunteers will be there to assist.

In addition, a special seasonal exhibit will be on display, featuring traditional decorations and activities from earlier periods in history.

From Dec. 9 through the holidays, visitors may view a Christmas tree decorated with handmade ornaments and trimmings.

See how a family would have celebrated the holidays in the late 1800s, view winter-themed displays, learn about the township’s ice-cutting industry, and enjoy the museum’s exhibits depicting local history in the winter.

There is no fee to attend, but donations are appreciated.

The museum is staffed by volunteer members of the West Milford Heritage Committee.

For information, send email to Museum@WestMilford.org, call (973) 728-1823 from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays or go online to www.westmilfordmuseum.org