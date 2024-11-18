Holiday Wreath Sale under way

The Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary’s annual Holiday Wreath Sale is under way.

Items for purchase include decorative wreaths, poinsettia and zygote (Christmas ) cactus plants. All items are pre-sold.

Pick up items at 776 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

For information, call 973-271-7716 or send email to uglvfcaux@gmail.com

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company to purchase emergency equipment for firefighters.

The auxiliary is seeking new members. Must be age 18 or older to join.

Monthly meetings are at 7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday at the Upper Greenwood Lake Firehouse, 776 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

