$!How has West Milford changed in the past decade? A look at local census results

Populations drop

Populations are dropping in West Milford and its neighboring towns.

The state, on the other hand, increased its population six percent between 2010 and 2020. In Passaic County, the population is up five percent in the last decade.

But according to 2020 census results, West Milford saw its population shrink by nearly 1,000 people over the decade: a four percent decrease. Ringwood is down five percent, losing 553 residents between 2010 and 2020. Jefferson Township’s population decreased by two percent, and Warwick estimates its town lost 38 residents.

What does that mean for our communities? A shrinking population can have adverse effects on local economies.

“Areas where populations are declining makes it more difficult for existing businesses and services to survive,” said Alan J. Sorensen, a Planning Commissioner for Orange County, N.Y.