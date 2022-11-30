$!How has West Milford changed in the past decade? A look at local census results

Populations drop
Populations are dropping in West Milford and its neighboring towns.
The state, on the other hand, increased its population six percent between 2010 and 2020. In Passaic County, the population is up five percent in the last decade.
But according to 2020 census results, West Milford saw its population shrink by nearly 1,000 people over the decade: a four percent decrease. Ringwood is down five percent, losing 553 residents between 2010 and 2020. Jefferson Township’s population decreased by two percent, and Warwick estimates its town lost 38 residents.
What does that mean for our communities? A shrinking population can have adverse effects on local economies.
“Areas where populations are declining makes it more difficult for existing businesses and services to survive,” said Alan J. Sorensen, a Planning Commissioner for Orange County, N.Y.
Shifting demographics
And while the total population in the five towns examined by Straus News is declining, the Hispanic and Latino populations experienced significant growth.
In 2010, six percent of the population in West Milford, Ringwood, and Vernon was Hispanic or Latino. By 2020, this demographic grew to 9% in both West Milford and Ringwood, and 10% in Vernon.
Of the towns examined, Ringwood saw its Hispanic and Latino population grow the fastest, increasing 53% over the decade. West Milford trailed that statistic with a 49% increase – adding nearly 750 Hispanic and Latino residents.
The Hispanic and Latino population in Passaic County, meanwhile, grew by 21% overall. West Milford’s bordering counties, Orange County, N.Y. and Sussex County, N.J. saw more growth for this demographic: a 34% increase in Orange County, and a 49% increase in Sussex County.
Degrees of Love and Money
Ringwood is the most affluent of the towns studied, with a median household income of $123,559.
It also has the highest percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
The percentage of adults with a bachelors degree or higher in these towns is:
· 45% in Ringwood
· 40.5% in Warwick
· 39% West Milford
· 39% in Jefferson
· 30.8% in Vernon
Growing older
The communities in West Milford, Vernon, and Jefferson are aging more rapidly than their neighbors. Jefferson jumped from a median age of 38.8 in 2010 to 46 in 2020, a 19% increase. Vernon, also 38.8 in 2010, is now reporting a median age of 45.2 for 2020, a 16% increase.
West Milford now reports a median age of 45.9, a 14% increase from 40.2 in 2010.
“With that, there will be an increase in demand for services to support the senior community, whether that’s senior housing, public transportation, maybe Dial-A-Bus, or even paratransit to help seniors get around senior communities,” added Sorensen. “And of course, an increased demand for health services for the senior population.”
Ringwood, meanwhile, hasn’t seen much aging at all, growing just 1% from 40.8 to 41.2. Statewide, the median age for New Jersey residents is 40.3, up from 39 in 2010.
Love in New Jersey
All four New Jersey towns studied exceed the state’s marriage rate of 49.9%.
· West Milford and Ringwood are in wedded bliss: 60.4% and 62.6% of adults married, respectively. Jefferson Township trails at 59.6%.
· 13.4% of Vernon’s adults are divorced or separated, compared to the state average of 10.2%. But the town’s marriage rate is still above average, at 57.4%.