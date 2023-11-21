How to help neighbors in need

• The West Milford Elks are collecting new unwrapped toys from Nov. 22 to Dec. 16 at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

• The American Legion Post 289 Auxiliary is collected for new unwrapped toys for children from infants through teens until Dec. 10. Donations may be dropped off at the post, Walgreens, DeMarco’s Pizzeria and Mountain Lakes Auto Wash.

• With the holidays approaching, there is a great need for donations to local food pantries.

Nonperishable food items may be dropped off at the Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road. The drop box is in the foyer.

No expired food products, fresh food, or food that needs to be frozen or refrigerated or that has been previously frozen can be accepted.