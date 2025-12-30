Idylease marks 123 years

Idylease, the iconic West Milford Historic Landmark located on Union Valley Road, marks its 123rd anniversary on New Year’s Day 2026, celebrating more than a century of history, culture, and hospitality in Northwest New Jersey.

Originally opening its doors on Jan. 1, 1903, Idylease was constructed at a cost of $38,000—nearly $1.5 million in today’s dollars. In its early years, guests could stay for just a few dollars a night, with meals included, reflecting the grand resort hotel era that once defined the region.

“As we enter our 123rd year, Idylease stands as a living reminder of a time when West Milford was a recreational destination, with many resort hotels dotting the region,” said Richard Zampella, owner and operator of the historic structure. “Its legacy continues to shape the story of our community.”

Throughout its history, Idylease has served as a gathering place for notable historical figures. Among its guests was Thomas Edison, who stayed at the hotel while working on a magnetic ore extraction device at the Franklin and Ogdensburg mines. The hotel also hosted Horatio Collins King, a Civil War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, further cementing Idylease’s role as a stage for American history. Ongoing preservation efforts continue to honor and protect this legacy well into the 21st century.