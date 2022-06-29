Independence Day Events

Friday, July 1st

NEW YORK

Port Jervis – Fireworks will begin at dusk at Point Peter in Elks- Brox Memorial Park.

Monroe – The Village of Monroe Independence Day Festival starts at 5 p.m. with food, drinks, and live music. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on the Millpond. Rain date is July 2.

NEW JERSEY

Clifton – The City of Clifton fireworks display will be held at the Clifton Stadium, beginning at dusk on Friday, July 1. Tickets are $3 per person and can be purchased at the City Clerk’s office. Rain date is July 8.

Franklin – Enjoy live music and fireworks at the Municipal Complex located at 475 DeMott Lane in Somerset N.J. There will be music at the gazebo from 6 to 9 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and refreshments. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted. Rain date is July 8.

Lake Hopatcon g – Fireworks begin at dusk at the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club. Rain date is July 10.

Newton – America the Beautiful Weekend at the Great Divide Campground kicks off with live music on July 1 at 3 p.m. This three-day event will offer lots of activities, including crafts, archery, billiards, sack races, and much more.

West Milford – The West Milford Independence Day celebration is on Friday, July 1 from 6 to 9:45 p.m. There will be amusements, food, music, and fireworks for $10 per car. No pets or coolers permitted. Fireworks begin 10 p.m. Rain date is July 2.

Saturday, July 2nd

NEW YORK

Goshen – Great American Weekend returns to downtown Goshen’s First Presbyterian Church Park on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5p.m. This two-day event offers over 150 craft vendors, live music, food, children’s activities and more.

Middletown – The 2022 Stars & Stripes Celebration at Fancher-Davidge Park kicks off at 6 p.m., featuring crafts for kids, a gently used children’s book giveaway, Middletown Rec. Youth’s breakdancing demo, and a Zumba expo. The Middletown Fire Department will be selling food. Live entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk.

Greenwood Lake – The Greenwood Lake Independence Day Celebration at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park begins with a parade at 11 a.m. down Windermere Ave. The Waterfront Park beach is open to residents only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m. there will be free concerts, food and a beer truck at the park. The day’s events culminate with fireworks at dusk.

West Point – The West Point Band will present its annual Independence Day Celebration, featuring a performance by the band’s active duty soldiers, followed by fireworks. West Point Band’s special performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at Trophy Point Amphitheater. The audience is welcome to bring picnics and explore the historic grounds of West Point U.S. Military Academy. The event is free and open to the public. Inclement weather date is Sunday, July 3.

NEW JERSEY

Vernon – Bring your blankets and chairs to celebrate the 25th Annual Firework show presented by Vernon & Highland Lakes Fire Department. Gates open at 5 p.m. Enjoy live music and food from a variety of food trucks. $20 per car of four, children under 5 enter free. Rain date is July 3.

Randolph – Randolph Township Freedom Festival. The Randolph Kiwanis Freedom Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Rides, games, food, music, beer garden, and vendors available from 6 - 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. $5 per car. Rain date is July 3.

PENNSYLVANNIA

Honesdale – The Greater Honesdale Partnership will hold fireworks on top of Irving Cliff on July 2 at 9 p.m., following the Wayne County Creative Arts Council event in Central Park. Be sure to bring a chair. Rain date is July 3.

Sunday, July 3rd

NEW YORK

Middletown – Independence Day fireworks at Orange County Fairgrounds. This event is free. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Warwick – The Free Shrimp Band will be playing at Stanley Deming Park at 5 p.m.

NEW JERSEY

Lake Mohawk – Fireworks are back again with a bang, after the sun goes down on July 3. The fireworks are launched from Lake Mohawk’s Beach 1, with spectators able to catch a great view whether they are fortunate enough to enjoy them from a boat within the private lake or nearby spots in Sparta. Rain date is July 4.

Wayne – The Wayne PAL will host the Wayne Townships Fourth of July Fireworks at Wayne Hills High School. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. There will be activities for kids, and plenty of food and fun. Tickets are $10 per family. Purchase tickets by contacting the Wayne PAL. Rain date is July 6.

Monday, July 4th

NEW YORK

Goshen – Red, White & Boom at Legoland New York Resort will feature a unique fireworks spectacle for all to enjoy during special extended park hours. All special event activities are included with daily tickets or annual passes.

Highland Falls – The Fourth of July Firecracker 5K and Children’s Fun Run features a full day of activities. Runners and walkers will start at Dunkin Donuts in Highland Falls for the race at 8 a.m., rain or shine. There will be family-friendly activities, food vendors, and games at Roe Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. in the park.

Cornwall – Festivities will be held all day long in Cornall, starting with breakfast at Highland Engine Co. from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Guests can then enjoy activities throughout the day at the Town Hall Lawn, including a performance by Macaroni the Clown, a pie-eating contest, duck derby, and more. The 45-minute fireworks display over Ring’s Pond starts at 9:30 p.m. Check cornwall4th.org/festivities for a full schedule of events.

Bethel – Fireworks begin at dusk overlooking White Lake.

NEW JERSEY

Augusta – Sussex County Minors vs N.J. Jackals will begin at 6 p.m. for Hometown Heroes Night at the Skylands Stadium. There will be fireworks and a parade of local fire, police, and EMS units around the ballpark after the game.

Sparta – Sparta Elks continues the tradition of the Sparta Community Fourth of July Parade. Line up starts at 10 a.m. and step off starts at 11 a.m. on East Shore Trail.

West Milford – Third annual 4th of July boat parade will be held on Pinecliff Lake starting at 12:00 p.m. Last year there were about 20 boats all decorated very colorfully for Independence Day. This year they will have the local pirate ship in the parade.

PENNSYLVANNIA

Hawley Borough – Annual 4th of July parade lines up at 12 p.m. The parade will march from Riverside Park to Bingham Park. The parade steps off at 1:00 pm.

Lake Wallenpaupack – The fireworks begin at dusk. Seating is available at the Wallenpaupack Area High School. Rain date is set for July 5.

Thursday, July 7th

NEW YORK

Warwick – 6th Annual Warwick Food Truck Festival features a wide variety of food-truck fare, desserts and sweets, locally crafted brews and live music from 4 to 9 p.m. General Admission $5, Kids 12 and under are free.

Saturday July 9th

NEW YORK

Port Jervis – 171st Annual Fireman’s Day Parade lines up at 1 p.m., and kicks off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sussex and Ball Street.

Sunday July 10th

NEW YORK

Chester – the Town of Chester Block Party & Fireworks show is back, featuring a variety of food trucks and an acoustic performance from Hillbilly Parade at the Maple Ave fields off Route 94 in Chester. Fireworks begin at dusk. Bring a blanket and chairs.

Friday July 29th

NEW YORK