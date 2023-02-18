Indoor percussion competition today at high school

West Milford High School’s Highlander Indoor Percussion will host the first competition of the season Saturday. Feb. 18.

Drums in the Highlands, the kickoff event for the USBands Indoor Percussion circuit’s season, will feature eight indoor percussion groups from northern New Jersey, including groups from Bergenfield, J.P. Stevens, Nutley, Pequannock and Somerville high schools.

Indoor percussion is similar to marching band. The performing groups compete by playing music on pit instruments, such as marimbas, vibraphones and drumsets, as well as marching percussion instruments while moving on a gym floor using kaleidoscope drill and visual body movements, all in support of the theme of the show.

The show will be at West Milford Township High School. Performances will take place on in the gym starting at 5 p.m.

The cost is $12. Children age 10 and younger are free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance and at the door. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Go online to https://www.showpass.com/2023-usbands-percussion-westmilford/

Concessions will be available throughout the event.

All proceeds will benefit the West Milford Indoor Percussion program.

For information, send an e-mail to wmhighlanderbandparents@gmail.com