Indoor percussion groups compete

West Milford High School played host to 12 high school bands competing in the 2024 kickoff of the USBands Indoor Percussion New Jersey scholastic circuit’s season Saturday, Feb. 17.

Weekly competitions will follow in other indoor venues, ending at the USBands Championships at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania on April 13.

Performing before more than 300 spectators in the high school gym were high school musicians from Bergenfield, Fair Lawn, Fort Lee, John P. Stevens, John F. Kennedy Memorial, Mahwah, Nutley, Pequannock, Pompton Lakes, Roxbury, Wayne Hills and West Milford.

West Milford Percussion, which is performing to an “Outlaw” theme this season, is composed of 35 members from the Highlander Marching Band.

The USBands kickoff event also featured a performance by the Highlander Marching Band Pipes and Drums. The event was organized by the Band Parents Association.

First place

During the event, West Milford Percussion earned first place with a 69.150 score in Scholastic Marching A, which is the next level up from Marching Regional A.

Pequannock Township High School took second with a 68.450 score, following by Nutley at 68.200, Bergenfield at 67.650 and Roxbury Percussion at 66.300.

In Scholastic Marching Regional A, which involves simultaneous moving and playing performances, John P. Stevens Indoor Percussion scored a 68.200 for first place, followed by John F. Kennedy Memorial at 66.050 and Mahwah at 62.300.

In Scholastic Standstill Regional A, which involves playing percussion music with no movement, Fort Lee took the top score of 69.500. Wayne Hills followed with 67.100 while Pompton Lakes scored 66.700.

Fair Lawn earned a 60.00 score as the sole entry in Scholastic Marching World, which is the highest level.

Growing interest

West Milford High School began hosting the USBands Indoor Percussion series in 2018. USBands is one of the largest national circuits and provides judges and staff at each competition.

Michael Monacelli, who has been involved with the West Milford unit since 2012, said scholastic indoor percussion in New Jersey is larger now than any time he can remember.

“With more percussion teams and more talent in every group, it makes it really fun to go out and show off our productions head to head,” he said. “Even though we compete against each other, it’s a very supportive community. The directors and instructors from every group are always helping each other with teaching, writing, borrowing equipment all season long.”

An indoor percussion ensemble, or indoor drumline, consists of marching percussion (snare drum, quads, bass drum, cymbals) and front ensemble (mallets, drum set, synthesizer, guitars, concert percussion) sections of a marching band.

Indoor percussion marries elements of music performance, marching and theater. High school groups typically start rehearsing after their fall marching band season ends. Because of this, the activity often is called winter percussion.

“Themes have a distinctive design (compared with) marching band shows. I tell people that indoor percussion is marching band but inside a gym and with only percussion plus musical theater without the singing or dialogue.”

National aspirations

A national circuit called Winter Guard International (WGI) hosts regional competitions throughout the country. West Milford Percussion participates in two of those events every year.

WGI hosts the indoor percussion world championships in Dayton, Ohio, annually. West Milford High School participated in 2019 and 2023 and looks to go again in 2025.

“It’s always exciting when this show comes up on the calendar because it means we are really getting into the best part of the season: the competition,” Monacelli said. “The West Milford Band Parents Association put on a fantastic show. They’re the best, most supportive organization and really make this a wonderful day for all the competing schools.

“The USBands events are an amazing show of sportsmanship and support. Additionally, the demand put on the students is incredible. They are tasked with performing at such a high level and they always rise to the challenge.

“West Milford music supporters are the best around. They have an amazing reputation of always showing up to every musical event, decked out in band merchandise and sporting the school’s colors, cheering loudly for our group as well as every other group. They are the classiest fans in high school competitive band.”