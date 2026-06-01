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Jefferson Firemen’s Carnival draws families for four days of fun

Oak Ridge. The annual Firemen’s Carnival hosted by Jefferson Township firefighters offered rides, games, food and fireworks while bringing the community together for a family-friendly celebration.

Oak Ridge /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 08:59
    Violet Genovesi, Ariel McCluskey and Luz Portorreal, all of Oak Ridge, pose for a photo.
    Violet Genovesi, Ariel McCluskey and Luz Portorreal, all of Oak Ridge, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    John Lombardo of Oak Ridge rides the fire trucks.
    John Lombardo of Oak Ridge rides the fire trucks. ( Photo:Maria Kovic)
    Jefferson Township Fire Depts. 1 and 2 pose for a photo.
    Jefferson Township Fire Depts. 1 and 2 pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Ewan Salvi of Oak Ridge poses next to a llama.
    Ewan Salvi of Oak Ridge poses next to a llama.

The Firemen’s Carnival returned to the Jefferson Township Intermediate School grounds May 27-30, drawing families and visitors for four days of entertainment and community fun.

The event was hosted by the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Jefferson Township Fire Company No. 2.

Attendees enjoyed carnival rides, games, food trucks and nightly activities throughout the event. Fireworks highlighted the festivities, adding to the annual tradition that attracts residents from across the area.

Organizers described the carnival as a family-friendly event designed to bring the community together while supporting local fire service organizations.