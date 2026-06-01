Jefferson Firemen’s Carnival draws families for four days of fun

The Firemen’s Carnival returned to the Jefferson Township Intermediate School grounds May 27-30, drawing families and visitors for four days of entertainment and community fun.

The event was hosted by the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Jefferson Township Fire Company No. 2.

Attendees enjoyed carnival rides, games, food trucks and nightly activities throughout the event. Fireworks highlighted the festivities, adding to the annual tradition that attracts residents from across the area.

Organizers described the carnival as a family-friendly event designed to bring the community together while supporting local fire service organizations.