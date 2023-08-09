Kamper Memorial Ride will be Sunday

The Sgt. Peter Kamper Jr. Memorial Ride is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 13. Proceeds will go to the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Kamper, a Pompton Lakes police officer and avid Harley-Davidson fan, was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2017.

The ride will start and end at American Legion Post 289, 177 Lincoln Ave., West Milford.

Registration is at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11:38 a.m.

The cost is $25 for riders, $15 for passengers and $10 for non-riders. Children age 12 and younger are free.

There will be food and music after the ride. T-shirts will be for sale.