Kids club collects 113 pairs of shoes

Upper Greenwood Lake’s Kind Kids Club recently launched a shoe collection for Soles4Souls, an organization that gives goods a second life and people a second chance.

The Kind Kids Club collected 113 pairs of shoes for donation. Students helped sort and organize the collection bags as part of the effort.

According to the organization’s website, “By donating gently used shoes through a shoe recycle fundraiser, you create new opportunities for families in need and help reduce landfill waste by keeping valuable items in use.”