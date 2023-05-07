Kids Trout Fishing Derby returns to Bubbling Springs Lower Lake

As a youngster in 1980, Kevin Goodsir caught a tagged large rainbow trout from the shore of Bubbling Springs Lower Lake.

That catch earned Goodsir, president of the West Milford Township Council, a second-place prize of a large Plano tackle box, which he still owns.

After a decade-long hiatus, the Kids Trout Fishing Derby returned to its original home Saturday, May 6.

Scores of children, along with their families, stood at the lake armed with rods, reels and worms, fishing under sunny morning skies for some 200 freshly stocked trout.

“When elected to the council in 2019, one of the things I wanted to accomplish was to bring back the Kids Trout Fishing Derby and to bring it back to Bubbling Springs Lower Lake,” Goodsir said. “The derby didn’t happen for many years. We held it for the past three years at Westbrook Park. Now we are back here, where it belongs at the Lower Lake.

He credited the restoration of the lake and the derby goes to the township’s community service and recreation director, Dan Kochakji, among others.

“We’re really excited to have the derby back at Bubbling Springs and to have restored the Lower Lake for recreational purposes,” Kochakji said.

“It took quite a lot of work over the past year and more to clean up the lake and the park area. We got the job done with outstanding work by our Department of Public Works and the Parks Department and are grateful to Kevin Goodsir and the Town Council as well as other volunteers for their support.”

Fish, Food, Fun, Prizes

Along with fishing for trout, including five golden trout and three trout more than 15 inches long, attendees were treated to hot dogs provided by the Elks Lodge and pizza from Demarco’s Pizzeria and Restaurant. The food was paid for event sponsors.

Money raised from the event registration fee of $15 a child was used to fund the trout and fishing-themed raffle prizes.

“The derby is a fun activity for the children and families,” said Marissa McDonald, whose son Scott enjoyed fishing with his mom, younger sister and grandfather.

Scott said, “I just want to catch a fish.”

Logan Trout, 13, is a natural angler given his last name.

Logan, who received coaching from grandfather Ray Vanisko has some new fishing stories to embellish, according to family members.

Henry Romyns, 10, who was at the derby with his father, Aaron, had the catch of the day, reeling in a prized golden trout.

That earned him top honors for the day along with a new tackle box.

Kochakji reminded residents that Bubbling Springs Lower Lake is a public park that is open and free to the public. There are still trout there ready to be caught.