The fifth annual Kids Trout Fishing Derby will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Bubbling Springs lower lake, 1468 Macopin Road.

Registration is open online at westmilford.org

The cost is $15.

The event is for children ages 3-15. They must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be pizza, hot dogs and prizes.

The derby will be rain or shine.