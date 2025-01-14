Kindergarten registration starts Tuesday

Kindergarten registration for West Milford residents will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21 for children who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1.

Pre-register children for the 2025-26 school year on the district’s website before making an appointment with the school to complete the registration process.

After completing preregistration, call the school that children will be attending to schedule a registration appointment.

The process and directions are on the district website at wmtps.org

To determine which school children will attend, call the Transportation Department at 973-697-0777.

Call elementary schools at these numbers:

• Apshawa at 973-697-1703.

• Maple Road at 973-697-1704.

• Marshall Hill at 973-697-1705.

• Paradise Knoll at 973-697- 1706.

• Upper Greenwood Lake at 973-697-1707.

Families who register before Feb. 21 may select a morning or afternoon orientation session at their kindergartener’s home school.

Registrations received after that date will be assigned.