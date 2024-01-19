Kindergarten registration under way

Kindergarten registration for West Milford residents is under way for children who will be five years old on or before Oct. 1.

Parents must pre-register their child on the district’s website before making an appointment with the school to complete the registration process.

After completing the preregistration, they should call the school their child will be attending to make an appointment.

The process and directions are on the district website at www.wmtps.org

If you are unsure about which school your child will attend, call the Transportation Department at 973-697-0777.

Here are phone numbers for each elementary school:

• Apshawa: 973-697-1703

• Maple Road: 973-697-1704

• Marshall Hill: 973-697-1705

• Paradise Knoll: 973-697- 1706

• Upper Greenwood Lake: 973-697-1707

Families who register before Feb. 15 will be given the opportunity to select a morning or afternoon orientation session at their kindergartener’s home school. Registrations received after this date will be assigned one.