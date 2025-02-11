Lakeside Farmers Market seeks more vendors

While the weather outside is frightful, the planning for the upcoming farmers market season (and its accompanying warmer weather) is delightful for the Village of Greenwood Lake.

The Lakeside Farmers Market, fresh from its record 2024 season and having received a sizeable grant for its ability to reach and deliver an array of locally sourced goods, is looking to expand its number of vendors as well as the weekly services it offers to visitors.

“We are planning more entertainment this year and, due to the feedback we received from our survey, a larger selection of foods for our guests,” remarked market manager Karen Wintrow.

The Lakeside Farmers Market at Winstanley Park plans to continue to operate each Saturday from May 31 to October 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to its vendor offerings, the market will be coordinating special events, entertainment, demonstrations, and other activities along with a coordinated social media and print marketing campaign to draw customers to the market.

Beach access

Greenwood Lake is currently selling beach passes at pre-season rates. Eligible residents and/or property owners in the Town of Warwick include the villages of Greenwood Lake, Florida, and Warwick, together with the eight hamlets: Amity, Bellvale, Edenville, Greenwood Forest Farms, Little York, New Milford, Pine Island, and Sterling Forest. A NY driver’s license or utility bill associated with property in the Town of Warwick is required. Village guests who can show they are staying at a local hotel or a legal Airbnb or rental may purchase a guest pass for the day. In addition, any employee working within the Greenwood Lake school district, whether they live in the Village or not, may also purchase a day or season pass.

Lake safety

The Village has cautioned that as the lake freezes over, residents are reminded to prioritize safety when venturing out on the ice. While it may be tempting to enjoy winter activities like ice fishing or skating, please remember that ice conditions can vary and can change quickly. The skating rink near the Bark Park has reopened this season. Always ensure that the lake ice is thick enough — at least four inches for walking, and more for heavier activities. Check local advisories and exercise caution; stay safe and enjoy the winter months responsibly.

For more information about upcoming Greenwood Lake events this year, visit GWLNY.org.