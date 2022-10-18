x
Library salutes Friends of the Library

West Milford. The Friends of Libraries is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization that is made up of volunteers who devote their time to library programming, fundraising, donations, and advocacy.

| 18 Oct 2022 | 10:00
    The Friends after the Book Sale boxing up the unsold books – 150 boxes in all! The unsold items were then donated to Better World Books. ( Photo provided)

The West Milford Township Library recognized the Friends of the West Milford Township Library for all the work they do on the libray’s behalf.

The Friends of Libraries is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization that plays a vital role in public libraries across the country. The Friends are volunteers who devote their time to library programming, fundraising, donations, and advocacy.

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library, work tirelessly to assist the library. They give their time, effort, and money to serve the community without asking for anything in return.

Last week is National Friends of Libraries Week, and residents of West Milford were encouraged to remember that libraries across the country would not be the same without the support of the Friends.

Some of the Friends’ recent contributions include:
· The purchase of 28 new computers for public and professional use.
· The electronic message board in the lobby.
· The outside book drop/book box for book and media returns.
· The annual Friends Summer Concert Series.
· The annual Ice Cream Social for the Summer Reading Program.
· The annual Friends Book Sale.
· The Friends Piano Concert Series.
· The program “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” performed by Jonathan Kruk.
· The annual Farm Chicks Petting Farm.
· The program “A Christmas Carol” performed by Jonathan Kruk.