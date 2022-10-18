Library salutes Friends of the Library

The West Milford Township Library recognized the Friends of the West Milford Township Library for all the work they do on the libray’s behalf.

The Friends of Libraries is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization that plays a vital role in public libraries across the country. The Friends are volunteers who devote their time to library programming, fundraising, donations, and advocacy.

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library, work tirelessly to assist the library. They give their time, effort, and money to serve the community without asking for anything in return.

Last week is National Friends of Libraries Week, and residents of West Milford were encouraged to remember that libraries across the country would not be the same without the support of the Friends.