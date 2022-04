West Milford Township Library will host specialist Stephen Quandt for a special webinar at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 for “Decoding the Mysteries of Cats or Why Cats Do What They Do.

Quandt will give a 30-minute presentation followed by 30 minutes of Q&A to help people with their cat behavior problems and questions.

Registration is required for this free virtual event. To register, please visit wmtl.org/events, or email wmtl@wmtl.org. You will receive a Zoom link to join the presentation the day before the event.