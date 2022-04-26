Library to host organic gardening workshop

West Milford Township Library will welcome Virginia Lamb, Soil Health and Composting Educator/Consultant at Groundwork Education and Consulting, for another informative in-person workshop on May 7 from 10:30 a.m. until noon for a demonstration on organic gardening.

Lamb will provide a live demonstration, and then take some time to answer your questions. This workshop is oriented towards adults.

Space is limited for this free workshop and registration is required. Please register online at wmtl.org/events.